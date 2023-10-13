When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 12, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 12, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy, Milk, and Color Additives - Allergen Company Name: Paradise Flavors LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

PARADISE FLAVORS LLC of Marathon, Florida is recalling all Paradise Flavors ice cream bars (please refer to table below) because these products may contain undeclared allergens including peanuts, tree nuts (chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews), wheat, soy, milk, and color additives ( FD&C blue #1, blue #2, red #3, red #5, red #6, red #40, yellow #5 yellow #6, yellow #8). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, milk, and color additives run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Paradise Flavors ice cream bars were distributed in Monroe County, Florida through retailers including convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, and resorts as well as Paradise Flavors LLC in Marathon, Florida.

The products can be identified with the brand name Paradise Flavors on the 4 oz (120ml.) plastic pouches as well as marked on freezers with Paradise Flavors logo stickers located in retail stores between Key Largo, Florida to Key West, Florida.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services conducted an inspection of the facility and made the company aware that product labels failed to declare allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, milk, and color additives.

Consumers who have purchased any of the Paradise Flavors ice cream bars are urged to return the product to 9601 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, Florida 33050, or the place of purchase for an immediate refund. In addition, consumers with any concerns may contact the company at (305) 509-0112 Monday through Sunday from 11 am. to 6 pm. EST.

NAME OF PRODUCT UNDECLARED ALLERGENS UNDECLARED COLOR ADDITIVES 7 MILE DELUX Milk None UNICORN Milk FD&C red #5, blue #1, red #3, red #40, yellow #5. MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP Milk FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40. GUAVA JELLY Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #8, red #40. VANILLA Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. BUTTER PECAN Milk, tree nuts. FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40, red#6, red #5. PINK GUAVA Milk FD&C red #6, red #5, yellow#5. CAPPUCCINO Milk None SWEET CORN Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #8, red #40. PINA COLADA Milk, tree nut. FD&C yellow #5, Yellow #8, red #40. STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM Milk None RUM RAISIN Milk FD&C yellow #5, red #40, blue #1. STRAWBERRY DELUX Milk None TRAIL MIX Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy. None BANANA BREAD Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat. None PISTACHIO Milk, tree nuts. FD&C yellow #5, blue #1 KEY LIME CREAMCYCLE Milk FD&C red #40, red #6, red #5, yellow #5. CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAKE/ GANCITO Milk, peanuts, soy, and wheat. FD&C red #40, red #6 RICE PUDDING/ARROZ CON LECHE Milk None MAMEY Milk None YOUGURT WITH FRUITS Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat. None FLORIDA SUNRISE Milk FD&C red #40, red #6, red #5, blue #1, yellow #5. DULCE DE LECHE Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. CHOCOLATE WITH ALMONDS Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy. None FERRERO ROCHER Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat. None BLACKBERRY CHEESECAKE Milk, soy, and wheat. None SWEET AND CONDENSED MILK Milk None PINE NUT Milk, tree nut, soy, and wheat. None PEANUT BUTTER Milk, peanut, soy, and wheat None COOKIES AND CREAM Milk, soy, and wheat. None PASSION FRUIT DELUX Milk None MAMEY WITH SWEET AND CONDENSED MILK Milk FD&C red #5, red #6, red #40, yellow #5. MAGNUM Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy. FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. EZQUIMAL Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy. FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. CHOCOLATE Milk, and soy. None AVOCADO Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. COCONUT Milk, tree nut None KEY LIME PIE Milk, soy, and wheat. FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40. CHUNKY MANGO Milk FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40. SOURSOP/GUANABANA Milk None ORANGE CREAMCYCLE Milk FD&C red #5, red #6, blue #1, blue #5, blue #6. BUBBLEGUM GUMMYBEARS Milk, tree nuts. FD&C blue #1. COTTON CANDY Milk, peanuts, and soy. FD&C blue #1, blue #2, red #3.