Construction shifts to Phase 2B for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing project

Oct 12, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, from the Kapiʻolani Interchange to the Miller Street overpass, will shift to Phase 2B on Thursday, Oct. 26, as weather allows. During Phase 2B, construction will close all lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the University Avenue Interchange to the Alexander Street Onramp, on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Motorists traveling in the westbound direction may exit at University Avenue and enter the H-1 Freeway using the Alexander Street on-ramp. See below for a map of the detour route.

Until Phase 2B begins, construction work will continue on Phase 2A. There will be a full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Kapiʻolani Interchange to the University Avenue Interchange on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. See link for more details https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/full-closures-of-westbound-h-1-from-kapiolani-interchange-to-miller-jstreet-overpass-start-oct-1/.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow traffic control signs and to plan their commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders will not be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

