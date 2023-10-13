2023 Idaho Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity ConferenceOct24

Join the Idaho Office of Emergency Management for the 2023 Idaho Office of Emergency Management’s Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference in Boise, ID on October 24th-26th.

Topics will include emergency preparedness, disaster recovery, mitigation activities, cyber preparedness and defense, and more. Join us in keeping Idaho communities prepared and resilient!

The APCC is an education, outreach, and training event for local and state government officials including emergency managers, County Commissioners and Tribal Council Members, as well as cyber professionals from state and local government or the private sector.

