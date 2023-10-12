UPDATE: AG’s Office Releases Video Footage, Radio Communications, 911 Call from Ongoing Investigation of Death in Custody at NJSP Bridgeton Station

Note: Members of the press can email the Communications Office to obtain a link to download the recordings.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office today released footage from body-worn and police-vehicle cameras, along with audio from a 911 call and police radio transmissions, relating to a death that occurred Sunday, July 9, 2023, following an arrestee’s medical episode while in New Jersey State Police (NJSP) custody in Cumberland County. The decedent has been previously identified as Daniel King, 30, of Millville, New Jersey.

This death in custody is under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The recordings are being released pursuant to policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 designed to promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters. Investigators previously met with representatives of Mr. King’s family to review the recordings.

According to the preliminary investigation, on July 8, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., NJSP Trooper Mark Allonardo was dispatched to a residence on Fordville Road in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, to assist Mr. King, who had requested a police escort to retrieve property at the residence. Mr. King allegedly became confrontational and attacked Trooper Allonardo. A struggle ensued between the two men. Thereafter, two civilians intervened and held Mr. King while he was placed in handcuffs. In addition, several members of the NJSP responded to the scene to provide backup and assist in the arrest and transport of Mr. King: Troopers Zachary Reichenbach, Nicolas Salamone, and Arturo Sanchez.

Mr. King was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and specifically causing bodily injury to the victim, and transported to the NJSP Bridgeton Station. At the station, King suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were performed by troopers before he was transported by EMS to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. His condition continued to deteriorate until he died on July 9, 2023 at 11:37 p.m. The manner and cause of Mr. King’s death is under investigation by the state medical examiner.

The recordings are available here: https://njoag.box.com/s/f28pn5ovqb52360hj4kkfja31zxc4lrh

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of deaths that occur during encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Further information about how fatal police encounters are investigated in New Jersey under the Independent Prosecutor Directive is posted on the Attorney General’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/independent-prosecutor

###