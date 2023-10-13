Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; November 14, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lumen Technologies, Inc. (“Lumen” or the “Company”) f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink”) (NYSE: LUMN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Lumen securities between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, is a telecommunications and technology company that offers various products and services to businesses and residential customers in the United States and globally. The company is a member of USTelecom and has inherited telecommunications cables from the Bell Telephone Company. A lawsuit alleges that Lumen failed to disclose the presence of lead-covered cables within its network, posing environmental and public health risks, as well as potential legal and regulatory consequences. Stock prices dropped after reports of lead contamination and lawmakers' concerns about telecom firms' responsibility. Lumen's management later disclosed the potential extent of lead in its copper network but could not estimate remediation costs during a quarterly earnings call in August 2023.



Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising