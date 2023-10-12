In the Republic of Moldova, the importance given to the issue of violence against women and violence in the family is unequivocally reflected in assuming the firm commitment expressed by ratifying the Convention of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention).

By Law no. 144/2021, the Government of the Republic of Moldova was tasked with taking the necessary measures to implement the provisions of the Convention.

Acting in accordance with art. 7 of the Istanbul Convention, the Government of the Republic of Moldova assumed the commitment to implement, in the appropriate manner, the provisions of the Convention and accepted that the comprehensive measures necessary to be taken, “[…] will involve , where appropriate, all relevant actors such as government agencies, national, regional and local parliaments and authorities, national human rights institutions and organizationscivil society.”

After the entry into force of the Istanbul Convention, starting from May 1, 2022, the Republic of Moldova was included in the evaluation procedure.

This Study aims to elucidate the results of the compatibility analysis of the normative framework of the Republic of Moldova with the norms of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, proposed for application in accordance with the General Recommendation no. 1 GREVIO regarding the digital dimension of violence against women.

Compatibility study of the legal and institutional framework of the Republic of Moldova with the provisions of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence on a digital scale. Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Moldova, Chisinau, 2023.