The first study on obstetric and gynecological violence in the Republic of Moldova

Obstetric violence is a violation of women’s fundamental rights, including the right to quality reproductive health services. In international interpretations, obstetric violence is defined as any act by which women are treated with injustice, abuse or discrimination during their obstetric and gynecological experiences. Based on international definitions and practice, the Development Partnership Center (CPD) developed an extended definition of this term, applied in this study, according to which “obstetric and gynecological violence refers to verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse, manifested by coercion, humiliation and/or aggression that occurs during gynecological medical control, during labor and/or delivery, as well as during gynecological procedures, manifested by medical and auxiliary staff”. Although globally the issue of disrespect and abuse during childbirth and gynecological examinations appeared on the public agenda a long time ago, in Europe the interest and recognition of this type of violence has increased since 2017-2018 and has reached the agenda of factors of decision in the last two years. In the Republic of Moldova, however, this subject continues to be left in the shadows.

The present study includes the first records collected in the Republic of Moldova regarding the magnitude of the phenomenon of obstetric violence, which constitutes an important obstacle to accessing reproductive health care services. Although this phenomenon represents a serious violation of human rights, which threatens the bodily integrity and the right to life and health of women, the Republic of Moldova does not address this topic. Currently, there are no official data on the incidence of this phenomenon, which makes it difficult to develop clear policies and mechanisms for protection and intervention in the case of this type of violence. In the following, we will present data on the incidence of this phenomenon, collected for the first time in the Republic of Moldova. These data will be able to serve as a foundation to develop public policies and the regulatory framework on this subject, but also to initiate national awareness, prevention and intervention measures.

WITHOUT VOICE. WITHOUT LAW. WITHOUT JUSTICE. The first national study on obstetric and gynecological violence in the Republic of Moldova. Partnership Center for Development, Chișinău, 2023.