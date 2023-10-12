On the road: Inslee cuts ribbons, unveils offshore wind supply chain partnership Tuesday

WASHINGTON, October 12 - Gov. Jay Inslee began Tuesday by visiting Cedar Valley Elementary School in Lynnwood, where the district essentially donated an old baseball field so housing could be built. Fifty-two new apartments will house Edmonds School District families experiencing homelessness. Last year, 475 district families lacked stable housing, and some students came to school each morning from tents and shelters. The district's incredible measure, along with support from the state's Housing Trust Fund, will help reduce that number.

The governor continued to Everett to help cut the ribbon to open the new Evergreen Manor Family Services Center. It's a one-of-a-kind, live-in residential treatment facility for mothers experiencing substance use disorder. An increasing number of babies are born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, essentially withdrawal from exposure to drugs in utero. This facility will house mothers and children for up to six months to support permanent recoveries. When people get treatment, they get better.

Finally, the governor attended the launch event for the Blue Wind Offshore Wind Supply Chain Initiative. The campaign will establish the state as a destination for the manufacture and export of offshore floating turbine components. The event also kicked off a partnered effort to explore offshore wind energy for the state. That process will be inclusive and transparent, bringing together Tribes, labor, industry, science, and communities to move as one.

Read more about the day: