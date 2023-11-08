Galapagos Shark Diving Doubles Fun: Two Special 15-day Conservation Dive Liveaboards in 2024
The Special 15-day Galapagos Liveaboard combines the TOP dive spots with the MUST-DO land visits! Maximize your time on the islands and visit the remote areas above and below the surface.”GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galapagos Shark Diving is thrilled to announce that in response to overwhelming positive feedback and demand, they will be offering not one, but two Special 15-day Galapagos Conservation Dive Liveaboards in 2024. These extended adventures have been meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive experience of the Galapagos Islands, showcasing the beauty of both its land and marine ecosystems.
Why Choose the 15-Day Trip?
Unlike standard itineraries, the 15-day trip promises an unparalleled journey that seamlessly blends the most sought-after dive sites with essential land destinations in the Galapagos archipelago. This unique approach allows travelers to fully immerse themselves in the natural wonders of this extraordinary location.
What sets this Itinerary apart is the fusion of top dive locations like Wolf Island and Darwin's Arch with crucial land excursions. By opting for a 15-day and 14-night liveaboard dive experience, divers double their chances of encountering the archipelago's iconic marine wildlife, including hundreds of hammerhead sharks, whale sharks, marine iguanas, giant manta rays, dolphins, sea lions and sunfish (molas) - to just name a few. Further details regarding the Ship, Itinerary, and Pricing for this once-in-a-lifetime trip are available on our website.
Limited Spaces, Infinite Memories!
Given the exclusive nature of these expeditions, there are only limited spaces available. The two scheduled departures for these 15-day adventures are:
- 30th July - 13th August 2024
- 13th August - 27th August 2024
Choose a Responsible Dive Liveaboard:
Each year, only a few Shark Conservation Dive departures are offered during the prime shark diving season in the Galapagos (July – October). Every dive liveaboard is accompanied by shark scientists from the Galapagos Whale Shark Project, a local research initiative dedicated to studying the unique population of adult whale sharks in the Galapagos. These scientists will not only enhance your knowledge about whale sharks but also educate you on how, as a diver, you can support the conservation of marine wildlife, including whale sharks, giant manta rays, sea turtles, other shark species, rays, molas, whales, and other endangered animals, both in the Galapagos and worldwide.
"In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught." – Baba Dioum
Additionally, Galapagos Shark Diving® is committed to making a substantial impact by donating for every diver traveling with the company to the Galapagos Whale Shark Project and contributing over 70% of their profits to marine conservation efforts. Together, we can make a tangible difference!
How to Book?
To secure your spot on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, please visit our website at https://www.galapagossharkdiving.com/en/booking/ or reach out to us via email at info@galapagossharkdiving.com.
About Galapagos Shark Diving:
Galapagos Shark Diving's mission is two-fold: to offer an unforgettable diving experience while promoting research and conservation of whale sharks. We are dedicated to raising awareness about the endangered whale sharks and providing detailed information on how everyone can contribute to the preservation of these gentle giants of the oceans. We proudly support the Galapagos Whale Shark research project and encourage you to make a direct positive contribution. Furthermore, we aim to educate individuals on becoming Citizen Scientists and supporting research on various shark species. By participating in our trips, you are enabling us to allocate more time and resources to the protection of whale sharks and marine life.
Give back to nature and marine life!
Review for Galapagos Shark Diving from Jamie about the Special 15-day Conservation Dive Liveaboard