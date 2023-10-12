COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Company Announcement
PARADISE FLAVORS LLC of Marathon, Florida is recalling all Paradise Flavors ice cream bars (please refer to table below) because these products may contain undeclared allergens including peanuts, tree nuts (chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews), wheat, soy, milk, and color additives ( FD&C blue #1, blue #2, red #3, red #5, red #6, red #40, yellow #5 yellow #6, yellow #8). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, milk, and color additives run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Paradise Flavors ice cream bars were distributed in Monroe County, Florida through retailers including convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, and resorts as well as Paradise Flavors LLC in Marathon, Florida.
The products can be identified with the brand name Paradise Flavors on the 4 oz (120ml.) plastic pouches as well as marked on freezers with Paradise Flavors logo stickers located in retail stores between Key Largo, Florida to Key West, Florida.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services conducted an inspection of the facility and made the company aware that product labels failed to declare allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, milk, and color additives.
Consumers who have purchased any of the Paradise Flavors ice cream bars are urged to return the product to 9601 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, Florida 33050, or the place of purchase for an immediate refund. In addition, consumers with any concerns may contact the company at (305) 509-0112 Monday through Sunday from 11 am. to 6 pm. EST.
|NAME OF PRODUCT
|UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
|UNDECLARED COLOR ADDITIVES
|7 MILE DELUX
|Milk
|None
|UNICORN
|Milk
|FD&C red #5, blue #1, red #3, red #40, yellow #5.
|MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40.
|GUAVA JELLY
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #8, red #40.
|VANILLA
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|BUTTER PECAN
|Milk, tree nuts.
|FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40, red#6, red #5.
|PINK GUAVA
|Milk
|FD&C red #6, red #5, yellow#5.
|CAPPUCCINO
|Milk
|None
|SWEET CORN
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #8, red #40.
|PINA COLADA
|Milk, tree nut.
|FD&C yellow #5, Yellow #8, red #40.
|STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM
|Milk
|None
|RUM RAISIN
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, red #40, blue #1.
|STRAWBERRY DELUX
|Milk
|None
|TRAIL MIX
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy.
|None
|BANANA BREAD
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat.
|None
|PISTACHIO
|Milk, tree nuts.
|FD&C yellow #5, blue #1
|KEY LIME CREAMCYCLE
|Milk
|FD&C red #40, red #6, red #5, yellow #5.
|CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAKE/ GANCITO
|Milk, peanuts, soy, and wheat.
|FD&C red #40, red #6
|RICE PUDDING/ARROZ CON LECHE
|Milk
|None
|MAMEY
|Milk
|None
|YOUGURT WITH FRUITS
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat.
|None
|FLORIDA SUNRISE
|Milk
|FD&C red #40, red #6, red #5, blue #1, yellow #5.
|DULCE DE LECHE
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|CHOCOLATE WITH ALMONDS
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy.
|None
|FERRERO ROCHER
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat.
|None
|BLACKBERRY CHEESECAKE
|Milk, soy, and wheat.
|None
|SWEET AND CONDENSED MILK
|Milk
|None
|PINE NUT
|Milk, tree nut, soy, and wheat.
|None
|PEANUT BUTTER
|Milk, peanut, soy, and wheat
|None
|COOKIES AND CREAM
|Milk, soy, and wheat.
|None
|PASSION FRUIT DELUX
|Milk
|None
|MAMEY WITH SWEET AND CONDENSED MILK
|Milk
|FD&C red #5, red #6, red #40, yellow #5.
|MAGNUM
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy.
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|EZQUIMAL
|Milk, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy.
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|CHOCOLATE
|Milk, and soy.
|None
|AVOCADO
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|COCONUT
|Milk, tree nut
|None
|KEY LIME PIE
|Milk, soy, and wheat.
|FD&C yellow #5, blue #1, red #40.
|CHUNKY MANGO
|Milk
|FD&C yellow #5, yellow #6, red #40.
|SOURSOP/GUANABANA
|Milk
|None
|ORANGE CREAMCYCLE
|Milk
|FD&C red #5, red #6, blue #1, blue #5, blue #6.
|BUBBLEGUM GUMMYBEARS
|Milk, tree nuts.
|FD&C blue #1.
|COTTON CANDY
|Milk, peanuts, and soy.
|FD&C blue #1, blue #2, red #3.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Paradise Flavors LLC
- 305-509-0112