100% of Fast Food Samples Tested Positive for Heavy Metals Cadmium and Lead

Moms Across America’s Top Twenty Fast Food Testing Results

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moms Across America, a national educational nonprofit, today announces the heavy metal results of the Fast Food Testing Program initiated to test for potential toxins in one of our nation’s most iconic, go-to nutritional sources- the fast food restaurant. One hundred percent of the samples contained alarming levels of cadmium and lead.

Moms Across America initiated the testing because of growing concern for skyrocketing levels of mental health issues, violence, behavior and learning disorders, and autism in American children. Fast food is consumed by eight-five million Americans each day. Furthermore, many chains are suppliers of school lunches, thirty million of which are served daily to children. For millions of under privileged children, these meals are their only access to a full meal, yet previous testing has shown that America’s school lunches are highly contaminated with agrochemicals and pollutants.

“Our families require a higher standard of safety in fast food and the entire food supply,” states Moms Across America Founder Zen Honeycutt. “Moms Across America is calling upon policy makers to advance changes in farming practices to provide nontoxic, nutrient dense food to every American child through school lunches. The security, success, and future of our country depends on the mental and physical health of our children.”

To investigate the status of a major source of food and nutrition for children as well as adults in America, Moms Across America and its supporters, including Children’s Health Defense and the Centner Academy, commissioned extensive testing on 21 of the country’s most popular fast food brands (The 21 brands include the top 20 highest grossing brands as rated by the QSR50, in addition to In-N-Out Burger, which is ranked #33).

All 21 brands were tested for the most widely used herbicide in the world, glyphosate, 203 agrochemicals, PFAS, phthalates, mineral content, and 160 heavy metals, The top ten brands were additionally tested for 106 commonly used veterinary drugs and hormones, Vitamin B’s and calories. Two types of samples- three to four meals of each type- from each of 21 locations across the United States were shipped in their original packaging, untouched and frozen for testing by the Health Research Institute.

Previously announced results indicated alarming levels of glyphosate and pesticides detected in all 21 brands. Veterinary drugs and hormones were found in all of the ten fast food samples taken.

Today’s announcement summarizes the findings of testing for heavy metals:

● 100% of the fast food samples tested contained alarming levels of cadmium.

● The levels of cadmium ranged between 74%-1158% higher than the EPA’s allowance for drinking water.

● Cadmium is highly carcinogenic and can cause toxic reactions even at low levels.

● In-N-Out french fries had levels of cadmium 1,158% higher than the EPA’s allowance for drinking water.

● Jack-in-the-Box french fries had levels of cadmium 970% higher than the EPA’s allowance for drinking water.

● 100% of the 42 fast food samples tested had trace amounts or higher of lead.

● Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.

● A Sonic Drive-in cheeseburger had the highest amount of lead, 912% higher than what the EPA allows in drinking water.

● Arsenic was also detected in 17% of the fast food samples.

● The highest level of arsenic was found in Panda Express’s orange chicken and white rice at levels 362% higher than what the EPA allows for drinking water.

The primary source for heavy metals in food is likely the fertilizer inputs. Proponents of regenerative organic agriculture assert that farming in this manner can reduce inputs. Therefore, one could surmise that the reduction of fertilizers would reduce the levels of heavy metals in the soil.

A Safer School Lunch Congressional Briefing will be held in Washington D.C on Oct 17, 2023. Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America, will present on the invited panel with a pediatrician, toxicologist, regenerative organic farmer, and researcher.

Moms Across America is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and empower mothers and others with actions and solutions to create healthy communities.