Manchin Visits Charleston Amtrak Station to Celebrate Recently Completed Upgrades

October 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Charleston Amtrak station to celebrate the station’s recently completed accessibility upgrades. Senator Manchin joined state and local officials, community leaders and Amtrak executives for the event.

“For decades, Amtrak has provided safe and reliable travel options across the country, and these transportation services are especially critical in rural states like West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to have supported these upgrades at the Charleston station, which will ensure a more accessible and efficient travel experience for both West Virginians and those visiting our great state. These improvements are evidence of Amtrak’s continued commitment to serving each and every West Virginian, and I applaud their efforts.”

“Thank you, Senator Manchin, for helping to secure funding to make our local Amtrak station more accessible for folks who are traveling to and from our capital city,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Amtrak has long been a popular means of travel – whether for work or for fun. Now, when folks travel to Charleston, they will be greeted with upgraded facilities, improved access from the platform to the parking lots, and a more comfortable overall experience.”

“Ensuring an accessible travel experience is a priority and we’re actively advancing construction, renovation, repair, and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Dennis Newman, Amtrak Executive Vice President of Strategy & Planning. “We want all of our stations to be a welcoming and comfortable environment for customers. We are pleased we delivered these improvements to enhance the Charleston station.”

These upgrades are part of Amtrak’s overall commitment to advance accessibility improvements to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for travelers. The upgrades include a new 800-foot-long concrete platform with new lighting, guardrails, signage, and stormwater systems, pathways extending from both parking lots to the station, and three accessible parking spaces. The station building also has two new entrances, a renovated waiting room and restrooms, a new fire system, a new roof, and updated heating, ventilation, and air condition systems.

To view photos, please click here.