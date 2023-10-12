Submit Release
Manchin Announces $1.3 Million to Enhance Public Health Across West Virginia

October 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for West Virginia University and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. The funding, which is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will assist West Virginia businesses with pollution reduction strategies and help clean up brownfields sites in the Beckley area. 

“Every West Virginian deserves clean air to breathe and a safe living environment,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will assist West Virginia businesses in adopting cost-effective pollution reduction strategies, improving their energy efficiency and reducing waste, as well as remediate brownfields sites in the Beckley area for productive use. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver meaningful investments for the Mountain State, and I will continue advocating for resources that enhance the health and well-being of our communities.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $800,000 – West Virginia University
    • This funding will assist West Virginia businesses in adopting cost-effective pollution reduction strategies, improving their energy efficiency and reducing waste.
  • $500,000 – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
    • This funding will support assessing and remediating contaminated brownfields sites in the Beckley area back into productive use.
