International Speaker and CEO Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Returns to the Stage in Ray Cooney's Timeless Farce 'Out of Order'

FINDLAY, OH – Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, a celebrated international speaker, publicity and business consultant, CEO of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, and an award-winning actress, is set to dazzle audiences with a cast of amazing peers in Fort Findlay Playhouse's rendition of Ray Cooney's beloved farce, "Out of Order." The play, which promises an evening of laughter and charm, will run from October 12-15, with an encore from October 20-22, in Findlay, Ohio, Dr. Andrea's hometown.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's involvement with the esteemed Fort Findlay Playhouse genuinely ignited her passion for the stage. Dr. Andrea honed her acting, presentation, timing, and comedy skills for over twenty years under the expert guidance of multiple directors. Nevertheless, she attributes her stage excellence to Jim Toth, a versatile director, actor, and playwright with a remarkable track record of over 200 productions. Toth generously nurtured her talent, allowing her to breathe life into diverse characters masterfully. These stage skills have propelled her career, as she has been invited to present, speak, and train on international stages.

Having graced the stage in various performances, from comedies, musicals, and dramas to radio dramas, training films, dinner theaters, commercials, and documentaries, a natural progression occurred for her to weave these acting and comedy skills into her business engagements. As the CEO, publicity, and business consultant at TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, she empowers clients to integrate these theatrical and comedy techniques for sustained corporate and entrepreneurial success.

Furthermore, Dr. Andrea leverages her stage expertise and master certification training in clinical hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic programming, and success coaching. Additionally, she holds certification in neurofeedback and biofeedback as a neuroscientist. At TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, Dr. Andrea aids CEOs, athletes, celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs to overcome barriers, including the fear of public speaking, facing television or Zoom cameras, hearing themselves talk on radio or podcast interviews, and delivering compelling sales presentations.

However, the theater can pull Dr. Andrea from her business travels. The play 'Out of Order' is set against the backdrop of Suite 648 in the Westminster Hotel. The play unfolds as Conservative Junior Minister Richard Willey plans a clandestine rendezvous with the Labour Opposition's secretary, Miss Jane Worthington. However, their secret tryst, hilariously thwarted by an unexpected discovery, occurs when a body trapped in the hotel's sash window appears. A comedic whirlwind ensues as Willey and his aide, George Pigden, scramble to keep Willy's secret under wraps with the constant interruptions of the hotel staff, Willy's wife, Jane's husband, and Pigden's mother's nurse.

Photo Credit: Kay Arico (Fort Findlay Playhouse Ray Cooney's Out of Order Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, the Manager, talks to the Dead Body beside Mr. Pigden (Wes Taylor) as Mr. Willy (David Wright) encourages her to leave.)

The farce was directed by Jim Toth, produced by Barb Pace, and supported by a dedicated production team consisting of Vickie Garner, Cherie Bullock, Lori Foster, Jennifer Crowley Denike, and George Rustemeyer. The cast consisting of David Wright and Wes Taylor shines as Richard Willey and George Pigden, while Dennis Clark masterfully embodies "The Body." The ensemble, including Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller as the Manager among the talented cast of Kedryn Roether as Jane Worthington, Patrick Davis as the Waiter, Matt Fix as Ronnie Worthington, Nikki Needles as Mrs. Willey, Abbi Starcher as Nurse Gladys Foster, and Linda Wilkinson as the Maid, offers a comedic tour de force, leaving audiences thoroughly entertained.

Pictured: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, International Speaker, Publicity Consultant, and Neuroscientist

With 63 productions to her name, Dr. Andrea expresses her joy at returning to the stage: "Theater is such an exhilaration of acting, creativity, and enjoyment. Rare are opportunities to perform with flexibility, giving voice, persona, and characteristics to bring a character to life."

To book Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller to speak, hire her for publicity or publishing, and book her for sessions, contact her at 419-722-6931 or AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com. Sign up for free gifts at www.TheREDCarpetConnection.com.

'Out of Order' showtimes are at 8 p.m. from Thursdays to Saturdays, October 12-15 and 20-22, 2023, with a particular 5 p.m. slot on Sundays. Thanks to benefactors, patrons, and sponsors, tickets are priced at only $15 and are available now. Bookings can be made online at tickets.fortfindlayplayhouse.org, by phone at 567-525-3636, or in person at the Fort Findlay Playhouse, 300 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, OH.

Book tickets now for a delightful theatrical experience that promises old-fashioned giggles and modern charm, and make way to the Fort Findlay Playhouse this week to see Ray Cooney's Out of Order.

