Lewis and Clark State Historic Site to host fall craft fair Saturday, Oct. 21

HARTFORD, ILLINOIS, October 12 - The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County will host its fourth annual historic craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.


Local artisans will make their finely handcrafted goods available for purchase. Goods ranging from basketry to fiber work to pottery and more will be available. Booths will be set up throughout the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. The lobby, multi-purpose room, and galleries will feature talented artisans sharing their skills and wares. New to the fair this year are hydroponic plants. Visitors are invited to browse and enjoy unique craft items.


The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 1 Lewis and Clark Trail in Hartford. The Interpretive Center and reconstructed Camp River Dubois reveal the important role that Illinois played in the Corps of Discovery's preparations as they wintered from December 1803 to May 1804.


The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Support is provided by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.


For more information about the historic craft fair, call the site at 618-251-5811 and ask for Cindy.

