Stretch. Sweat. Align. The Yoga Way new yoga app from Denise Payne

Stretch Sweat Align, your mind body and purpose. The Yoga Way

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRETCH. SWEAT. ALIGN. A new mobile yoga app by Denise Payne Yoga offers revolutionary insight on how to become more vibrant and resilient through yoga with Denise Payne. With easy-to-follow instructions, expert guidance, and over 40 years of experience - Denise brings lightness to the practice through wisdom and a deep understanding of how to be resilient in this lifetime. Students don’t need the right outfit to learn all there is to yoga! Just show up.

Find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play

Denise Payne is a yoga teacher obsessed with teaching people how to move and breathe in a way that keeps them feeling light, bouncy, and youthful - emotionally, spiritually and physically. Her introduction to yoga was at a very young age,learning that breathing and moving the yoga way is the key to physical, mental, and emotional resilience.

She believes deeply in the transformational qualities of yoga. Drawing from her depth of knowledge of the chakras. Her classes, group trainings, workshops, and mentor programs are infused with her sense of humor, artfully curated sequencing, deliberate communication, and a firm belief that life’s problems can be solved on the mat.

STRETCH. SWEAT. ALIGN. caters to all levels and all abilities, from beginners to advanced practitioners offering the possibility to improve the length and quality of life through yoga with age-defying benefits of improved posture, breath, and coordination.

Denise roots her approach in the belief that breath and movement have the power to heal the mind and body, and will keep people feeling young! She is dedicated to helping you establish a sustainable yoga practice that both grounds students on the mat and enables them to move more freely in everyday life.

STRETCH. Over 100 yin yoga classes are available. Relieve stress, calm the mind, and open up the body. Choose from 10, 20, or 30-minute options.

SWEAT. Dynamic and energizing Vinyasa and Hatha yoga classes! These motivational sequences and challenges make the body come alive. Posture workshops that will boost energy, build strength, and cultivate self-confidence.

ALIGN. Aligning beliefs with actions is the key to winning! Learn about body alignment as well as Mudras (hand gestures) and mantras (sacred sounds). Simple practices that help to align with sacred energy centers.

Uncover the deepest, truest potential.

With expert instruction and encouragement the mobile App offers three beginner levels that teach users the important stuff while learning to understand personal range of motion and alignment while gaining deeper personal insight and self-awareness. Users Activate deeper curiosity about breath and movement.

Intermediate levels to keep them curious with Master Classes for key points of yoga skills.

STRETCH. SWEAT. ALIGN. includes a full library of classes and new classes every week. Connecting users to a supportive community that offers new challenges to reignite their practice.