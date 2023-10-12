505-Junk Recognized as Canada's Fastest Growing Junk Removal Company by Globe and Mail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 505-Junk , a pioneering force in the Vancouver junk removal industry, proudly announces its inclusion in the esteemed Globe and Mail's list of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. To qualify for the Globe and Mail’s list a company had to be Canadian-run and have at least $2 million in annual sales in its most recent fiscal year.



Founded just over a decade ago by Scott Foran and Barry Hartman, this recognition marks a significant milestone in the company's remarkable journey from its humble beginnings to its current position as a market leader by growing its revenue by 97% over the last 3 years.

What sets 505-Junk apart is its innovative approach to junk removal. In 2010, Foran and Hartman embarked on their mission with only a pickup truck and a vision. Today, they have successfully disrupted the industry with their groundbreaking pay-by-weight junk removal services. 505-Junk is now equipped with a fleet of custom-built junk removal trucks that include scales built into each box. This unique approach caters not only to residential customers but also to construction and property management companies, offering a level of flexibility and transparency previously unseen in the field.

One of the most inspiring aspects of 505-Junk's story is the growth of their team. The company's very first employee, Alex Elsey, is now the Director of Operations and a partner, exemplifying the dedication and commitment that underlie their success. Today, 505-Junk boasts a team of over 45 full-time staff members who share the founders' passion for providing top-notch service and eco-friendly junk removal solutions.

505-Junk's remarkable journey is also evident in the enthusiastic support of their customers. With over 1,000 5-star reviews online, it's clear that their commitment to excellence and sustainability has resonated within the communities they service.

Scott Foran and Barry Hartman expressed their gratitude for this recognition: "Being listed as the fastest-growing junk removal company in Canada by the Globe and Mail is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We started with a simple idea and a pickup truck, and through innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to our customers and the environment, we've achieved this incredible milestone. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished and excited for what lies ahead."

As 505-Junk continues to lead the way in the junk removal industry, they remain committed to their core values of growth, innovation and excellence. This recognition by the Globe and Mail further solidifies their position as a trusted and forward-thinking company in Canada.

For more information about 505-Junk and their services, please visit www.505junk.com .

Contact Info:

Neal Lally

604-505-5865

marketing@505junk.com