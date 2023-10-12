Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery To Hold Military Funeral Ceremony To Honor 21 Virginia Veterans And 1 Veteran Spouse On October 19, Cremated Remains Of Veterans/Veteran Spouse Who Gave Their Bodies To Science To Be Honored & Interred…

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will hold a military funeral ceremony for the cremated remains of 21 Virginia veterans and one veteran spouse at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Ceremony, 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk.

The public is invited to attend and participate in this ceremony to be held in the cemetery’s committal shelter to honor these veterans/veteran spouse who served our Nation and donated their bodies to science. Their cremains will be interred at the cemetery following the ceremony which will include full military honors, speakers, and the playing of TAPS.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide a beautiful final resting place for these Virginia veterans and veteran spouse at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “They served our Nation proudly and unselfishly and then continued to serve by donating their bodies to science.”

“There is no cost to the family members of these eligible veterans/veteran spouse for their interment at the cemetery” said Angela Bufano, Superintendent of the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. “We are truly honored to provide them a final resting place that honors their service and sacrifice to the Nation.”

The cremains of the following veterans and veteran spouse to be interred and the branch of service in which they served as follows:

US Army (WWII)

TEC 5

US Army (Vietnam)

Sergeant

US Army (WWII)

Private

(Wife of Texas S. Badkins)

US Air Force (Korea)

Airman 2nd Class

US Air Force

Airman Basic

US Army

Specialist 4 (SP4)

US Navy (Korea)

Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class

US Navy

Airman

US Air Force/ US Army

Staff Sergeant/ Chief Warrant Officer 4th Class

US Army (Korea)

Corporal

US Army (Korea)

Corporal

US Navy

Radioman Petty Officer 3rd Class

US Navy

Captain (Retired)

US Air Force

Airman 2nd Class

US Army (WWII)

Private First Class

US Army (WWII)

TEC (Technical) 5

US Navy

Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class

US Marine Corps

Sergeant

US Navy

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG)

US Army

Private First Class

US Army (Korea)

Private 2nd Class

For more information regarding this ceremony including directions to the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov or call the cemetery at 757-255-7217 during regular business hours.

About Virginia’s State Veterans Cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk, which provide a final resting place for Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, Military Service members who died while serving on active duty, and their eligible dependents. The Virginia Veterans Cemetery is located in Amelia, the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, and the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. All cemeteries accommodate in-ground burial of casketed remains, in-ground inurnment of cremated remains, and above-ground inurnment of cremated remains in a columbarium. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.