Jackson & Associates Manufacturers’ Rep Business Merges into Avision and Curate to Strengthen the Foodservice Channel

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a top provider of outsourced sales and marketing, is thrilled to announce the successful merger of Jackson & Associates' manufacturers' rep group business. This strategic partnership bolsters the service offerings of Avision and Curate, both brands within the Forward Solutions portfolio. It's important to note that Jackson & Associates' redistribution business will remain a distinct entity separate from Forward Solutions.



Jackson & Associates has been a foodservice channel leader, serving customers in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia since 1972.

Rusty Sullivan, President of Jackson & Associates, shared his enthusiasm about this merger: "As someone who started with this company as its third employee, I've been honored to witness our remarkable growth over the years. With the merger with Forward Solutions, we will continue to grow in the future, embracing new opportunities and achieving even greater success for our clients and our team."

President of Avision, John Shoffner, commented on Jackson & Associates' local market strengths: "Jackson & Associates' sales team has cultivated solid and enduring relationships in local markets over the years. This merger is not just about joining forces; it's about enhancing our ability to solve customer needs."

Katie Stowe, President of Curate, shared her perspective on the merger's client-centric approach: "In an era where personalized service is key, this merger couldn't be more timely. Forward Solutions and Jackson & Associates understand that client success is paramount. Their collaborative efforts will yield tailored solutions that drive client growth and satisfaction."

Clients of both Jackson & Associates and Forward Solutions can expect a seamless transition as the two entities integrate their strengths. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can anticipate continued dedication to excellence backed by the unmatched expertise that Jackson & Associates brings. With a shared vision of excellence, this merger will create new avenues for growth and collaboration within the foodservice sector.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is the parent company of a diverse group of B2B manufacturer representatives and consulting divisions dedicated to facilitating clients' growth in rapidly evolving markets. With a seasoned team of experts spanning business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, Forward Solutions provides comprehensive support to each division, empowering them to concentrate on driving sales expansion. Their portfolio encompasses prominent entities including Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™ within the manufacturer representative groups. Additionally, they provide Allynt Solutions and C3Team™ as consulting services tailored to serve manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

About Jackson & Associates:

Jackson & Associates has been a Manufacturer Representative Group in the foodservice supplies channel for the last 50 years. They are a results-driven agency with a reputation of excellence among their manufacturing partners. With headquarters in Indianapolis and a team of 6 experts, Jackson & Associates proudly serves distributors, dealers, and operators in their territory.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com