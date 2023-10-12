Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and PEI Premier to Speak at National Family and Prevention Summit Dinner

OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) and the PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being are pleased to announce that the Honourable Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of PEI, will be speaking at a dinner to kick off the National Family and Prevention Summit in Charlottetown, PEI, on Thurs., Oct. 12.



Taking place on Fri., Oct. 13, the summit is part of a series entitled Strategies to End Substance Use Crises. It explores key challenges in substance use policy and practice in Canada. The summits are designed to develop tangible short-term deliverables, such as specific calls to action and recommendations to guide governments at all levels. Friday’s event will bring together subject matter experts from a wide range of backgrounds, specializations and lived experience to take part in solution-focused discussions.

“At this time of unique challenges, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction is pleased to support the convening of diverse voices and perspectives to advance tangible solutions for a better tomorrow,” said Dr. Alexander Caudarella, CEO of CCSA. “Centring around families and mobilizing their participation is key to addressing our biggest challenges in the substance use space.”

The PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being is a local organization that aims to ensure people in Prince Edward Island have an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain the best possible mental well-being throughout their lifetime.

“We know how closely intertwined mental health and substance use issues are and the critical role family can play in preventing harm,” said Karen Cumberland, Executive Director of the Alliance. “Understanding that families need to play that supportive role is key, and we are pleased to partner with CCSA to bring this conversation to PEI.”

Summit dinner, Thurs., Oct. 12

Memorial Hall, Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond St, Charlottetown

Time: Reception at 5:30 p.m., welcome remarks at 6 p.m., close at 8:15 p.m.

National Family and Prevention Summit, Fri., Oct. 13

Memorial Hall, Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond St, Charlottetown

Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Christine LeBlanc

Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse

cleblanc@ccsa.ca, 613-898-6343