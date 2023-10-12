Shapiro Administration Invests in Program to Expand Manufacturing Awareness in Grades K-through-12

The $200,000 grant to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s vision for Pennsylvania’s young people to chart their own course to success

In recognition of the importance manufacturers have in making the Commonwealth one of the largest U.S. economies, the Governor has proclaimed October 6-13, 2023, as ‘Manufacturing Week’ in Pennsylvania

New Columbia, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Gwen Ross continued the celebration of ‘Manufacturing Week 2023’ by visiting students at White Deer Elementary School in New Columbia, Union County, to see first-hand the results of a $200,000 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to expand regional manufacturing awareness with a MakerSpace program. Through the MakerSpace, students in the Milton Area School District will be inspired and equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in manufacturing.

Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania from October 6-13, 2023, to recognize and highlight the vital role manufacturers have in making the Commonwealth the sixth largest economy in the U.S.

“This is truly a hands-on approach to the awareness of manufacturing and STEM careers,” said Director Ross. “It’s a directly aligns with Governor Shapiro’s goal of developing a pipeline of workers to advanced tech manufacturing jobs by inspiring and engaging our young people.”

Under the grant, approximately 1,950 students from five Milton Area schools will participate in the manufacturing MakerSpace. Starting from kindergarten, students in the district’s two elementary schools learn about the history of manufacturing through interactive and engaging lessons. At the High School level, the program includes field trips to local manufacturing facilities, allowing students to witness real-life manufacturing processes and interact with professionals in the industry.

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, whether that’s through college or the workforce. The 2023-24 bipartisan budget delivers on that promise by investing $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers in the building, construction, and infrastructure industries and $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.

