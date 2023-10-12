MEDIA ADVISORY: Civic Leaders to Welcome Business Aviation Convention Back to Las Vegas, With Focus on Economic Opportunity, Sustainability

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 12, 2023 – Clark County board members, aviation officials, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1) and area business leaders will hold a news conference at Henderson Executive Airport (HND) on Monday, Oct. 16, to welcome the return of the world’s largest business aviation convention to Las Vegas, and highlight the partnership between local leaders and show organizers, focused on economic investment and sustainability.

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will be held Oct. 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and HND. The convention’s show floor will feature hundreds of exhibitors, including Nevada-based companies. Displays in the convention center and at the airport will feature dozens of aircraft and new flying aviation technologies, including eco-friendly advanced air mobility vehicles, propelled by electric, hybrid and hydrogen systems.

NBAA-BACE is anticipated to generate about $53 million in economic activity over the course of the convention week, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The event, which is the seventh largest convention in the U.S., will have a sharp focus on carbon reduction, with an exhibitor sustainability pledge for reducing energy and waste. Additionally, all flghts departing from HND will do so with the use of sustainable aviation fuel, which can reduce net-carbon emissions from aircraft by up to 80%. The LVCC itself has a comprehensive plan in place for sustainability best practices.

WHO: Monte Koch, Chair, NBAA Board of Directors

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1)

Clark County Commission Chair James Gibson

Steve Hill, CEO, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft

WHAT:

News conference to welcome the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), and to discuss the partnership between local leaders and show organizers, focused on economic investment and sustainability.

WHEN:

Monday, Oct 16, 2023

WHERE:

Henderson Executive Airport

3500 Executive Terminal Drive, Henderson, NV 89052

1:30 – 2 p.m. PDT – Photo/video opportunity No. 1

2 – 2:30 p.m. PDT – Press conference

2:30 – 3 p.m. PDT – Photo/video opportunity No. 2

CONTACTS:

Dan Hubbard, NBAA, 202-783-9360, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Joseph Rajchel, CC Dept. of Aviation, 702-261-5968, josephra@lasairport.com

EDITOR’S NOTES:

Media parking on the day of the press conference will be available along the curb to the south of the main terminal entrance. After parking, proceed north on the sidewalk to the NBAA entry gate.

The NBAA trade show and aircraft displays are only open to registered attendees. Outside of this scheduled press event, media will need to contact Dan Hubbard to acquire footage of the event and key interviews.

More information about NBAA-BACE is available at nbaa.org/2023.

More information about SAF and business aviation’s sustainability efforts is available at www.futureofsustainablefuel.com.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.