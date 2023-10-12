Grey Sail Brewing Of RI & Raw Seafoods, Inc. Partner Up To Brew New Craft Beer That Benefits Local Coastline Clean-Up Efforts

Grey Sail Brewing Of RI & Raw Seafoods, Inc. Launch City Pier™ Double IPA

Westerly, Rhode Island & Fall River, Massachusetts, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting and unique collaboration, Grey Sail Brewing of RI, a leading craft beer brewer in Westerly, Rhode Island, and Raw Seafoods, Inc., a leading national distributor and manufacturer of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood have partnered up to brew a limited-edition craft beer, named City Pier™ New England Double IPA. All proceeds from the sales of this craft beer will benefit Clean Ocean Access of Middletown, RI. Clean Ocean Access is a non-profit working for a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, with a focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving local coastlines. City Pier™ New England Double IPA is set to start distributing into the trade across Rhode Island on October 12th and will also be available for sale at Grey Sail Brewing, located at 63 Canal St, Westerly, RI.

City Pier™ New England Double IPA is a superb craft elixir of hoppiness that explodes with multisensory pine, floral, and citrus notes, thanks to a badass hopping of Citra and Chinook hops. Drink cold and rock on! Check out the launch video, here: City Pier New England Double IPA Launch Video

“Grey Sail Brewing of RI is very excited to partner with Raw Seafoods to create City Pier™ Double IPA. We're even more excited to contribute the proceeds of this project to Clean Ocean Access, a non-profit working for a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all." Said Alan Brinton, Founder of Grey Sail Brewing of RI.

“This has been an awesome collaboration with Grey Sail. Working closely with Alan and the amazing Grey Sail team to bring the vision of this beer to life has been fun and very exciting for all of us at Raw Seafoods, and it’s all for a great local cause. Raw Seafoods couldn’t be prouder to partner with Grey Sail and Clean Ocean Access on this positive-impact project, we’re looking forward to more creative collaborations with both partners in the future. Cheers!” Said Gary Marcotte, Vice President of Marketing for Raw Seafoods.





About Raw Seafoods, Inc.

Raw Seafoods, a leading national distributor and manufacturer of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood, has been at the forefront of the seafood industry for over two decades: innovating, inspiring, and breaking through industry norms. They are a highly specialized family-owned and operated company that has a passion-driven connection with everything seafood. Raw Seafood’s high-quality product assortment of superior fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood is vast and unmatched. Their seafood products and family of brands can be found in some of the finest retailers and restaurants across the nation. From the kitchen to the retail floor, Raw Seafoods has you covered with premium seafood solutions to make you successful. From Pier To Plate, This Is Specialty Seafood At Its Finest™

WWW.RAWSEAFOODS.COM

The Quality You Demand, The Freshness You Expect, The Service You Deserve.

Partner With Raw Seafoods

About City Pier™ Specialty Seafood, A Raw Seafoods Brand.

At City Pier™, we seek to inspire. We are on a mission to provide inspirational specialty foods to our beloved customers, enabling self-discovery of the chef that lies within you. We are committed to only sourcing and producing the very finest quality specialties with no artificial ingredients. We are all in this together, and we deserve good-quality wholesome foods. That is our belief, our promise, and we’re sticking to it.

Have fun, be inspired, and create next-level memorable meals for yourself, friends, family, and loved ones. You deserve it.

WWW.CITYPIERSEAFOOD.COM

Discover the chef within you. Video

About Grey Sail Brewing of RI

Craft beer was always a passion of Alan Brinton, founder of Grey Sail. Chemical engineer by day, Alan brewed at home at nights and on weekends. After locating a space, outfitting the brewery, and hiring great staff, Grey Sail officially opened on November 11, 2011 in Westerly, in a former macaroni factory, and began brewing their first beer, Flagship Ale. Grey Sail’s commitment to quality, local craft beer is just as strong today.

Today, Grey Sail has 9 year-round offerings, including Adrift, Captain’s Daughter, Dave’s Coffee Stout, Flagship, Flying Jenny, Haze, Ho!, Little Sister, and Pour Judgement Pilsner and IPA. They employ over 10 full-time employees and several part-time team members.

WWW.GREYSAILBREWING.COM

About Clean Ocean Access

Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All. Since 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. The founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Along with circular economy initiatives, COA is grounded by its values and strives to achieve a vision through its mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors. For more information, please visit WWW.CLEANOCEANACCESS.ORG

