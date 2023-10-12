Governor Abbott Announces Chandler Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, October 12 - October 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, and Dreams Come True Travel will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, October 19.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Chandler, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Chandler workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Chandler will join 48 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Chandler

Thursday, October 19 at 12:00 PM

Chandler Chamber of Commerce

405 State Hwy 31, Suite D

Chandler, Texas 75758

To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_Chandler

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/704399261548502/

Questions may be directed to: Milton Wallace, 940-368-4886, miltonwallace@sbcglobal.net

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities