Former Uinta County Attorney Charged with Voyeurism and Stalking

October 12, 2023

Today, the Utah Attorney General’s Office charged Dennis L. Judd with two counts of Voyeurism and one count of Stalking in the 8th District Court. Judd is the former Uinta County Attorney who was working in private practice at the time the alleged offenses occurred.

Judd is accused of placing a hidden camera in the ceiling vent of the women’s bathroom of his law office and recording various women using the bathroom. In addition, law firm employees found pornographic pictures in office files. Documents note that the focus appeared to be on one of the female employees in the office and that the device was intended to record her primarily.

Judd has been summoned to appear in court.

