AB477 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-10-12

WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a) and 108.02 (12) (a); and to create 102.01 (2) (ae), 102.01 (2) (an), 102.01 (2) (ann), 102.01 (2) (anp), 102.01 (2) (dc), 102.01 (2) (ds), 102.01 (2) (gh), 102.07 (8) (bs), 103.08, 104.01 (2) (b) 6., 108.02 (12) (ds), 224.55 and 632.985 of the statutes; Relating to: delivery network couriers and transportation network drivers, Department of Financial Institutions' approval to offer portable benefit accounts, providing for insurance coverage, modifying administrative rules related to accident and sickness insurance, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)