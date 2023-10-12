AB478 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-12

WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to repeal 103.10 (1m) (title), (a), (b) (intro.), 1., 2., 3., 4., 5. and 7., (c), (d) and (e); to renumber 103.10 (1m) (b) 6.; and to amend 103.10 (1) (b), 103.10 (1) (c), 103.12 (3) (a), 103.12 (3) (b) and 165.68 (1) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing the enactment of family and medical leave ordinances. (FE)