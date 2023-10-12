Submit Release
AB481 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-12

WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to renumber and amend 103.465; to amend 103.465 (title); and to create 103.465 (1m) and 103.465 (3) and (4) of the statutes; Relating to: covenants not to compete in employment contracts.

Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab481

