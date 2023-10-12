WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to repeal 6.36 (1) (ae) and 343.50 (8) (c) 3.; to amend 6.36 (1) (b) 1. a., 342.06 (1) (eg) and 343.14 (2j); and to create 6.36 (1) (af) of the statutes; Relating to: Wisconsin's membership agreement with the Electronic Registration Information Center. (FE)
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab490
You just read:
AB490 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-12
