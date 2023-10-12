WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to renumber and amend 101.16 (2); and to create 101.16 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting certain rules related to dispensing liquefied petroleum gases for vehicle fuel purposes.
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab491
You just read:
AB491 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-10-12
