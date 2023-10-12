Route 100 Waterbury by I 89 south bound ramp at exit 10
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Berlin
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 100 Waterbury by I 89 south bound exit 10 ramp is experiencing delays due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173