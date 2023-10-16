Health Tech Without Borders launches Global Health Webinar with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research
Our first webinar will address not only technological advancements that enable saving lives in the most remote and devastating areas but also mental health concerns.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Tech Without Borders, Inc. (HTWB), a global non-profit organization, announces its partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, the Global Surgery Foundation and VSee. Together, we present a comprehensive 7-part webinar series titled "Breaking Barriers: Exploring the Future of Global Health Technologies," which explores the future of global health technologies.
This series is designed for individuals interested in advancing digital health worldwide, as well as those engaged in emergency and disaster response and humanitarian aid. Speakers include thought leaders and key experts from healthcare, international development, health tech, and policymakers.
Scheduled for 19 October 2023, at 4 PM CET/9 AM ET, the first webinar, "Exploring the Global Landscape of Digital Health," offers an overview of the course and features a discussion with Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB) experts on the intersections of digital health, ethics, and mental health, along with ways to ensure a balance between innovation and ethical safeguards.
“HTWB focuses on delivering digital health solutions to healthcare systems facing resource constraints, including those affected by humanitarian crises. Our initiatives provide essential support in affected regions and create opportunities for humanitarian engagement," said Marianna Petrea-Imenokhoeva, HTWB Co-Founder.
The series unites top experts from diverse fields to discuss how technology can support the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, we explore the transformative potential of emerging health technologies in promoting: Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3); Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9); Reduce Inequalities (SDG 10); and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17)
"Breaking Barriers: Exploring the Future of Global Health Technologies" was created to delve into cutting-edge technologies for healthcare systems, amplifying accessibility, efficiency, and ultimately benefiting global well-being. It sheds light on the current tech landscape, emphasizing the imperative need to steer future innovations in the right direction.
"Our first webinar will address not only technological advancements that enable saving lives in the most remote and devastating areas but also mental health concerns as they hold equal significance in the application of digital health. The psychological toll of disasters often surpasses the physical. We will also delve into ethical considerations that are paramount in ensuring that the assistance is provided in a manner that respects the dignity and rights of those receiving aid," said Eva Regel, HTWB Clinical Director for Helping Healers Heal Program.
The monthly open-access webinars will feature a dynamic 'fireside chat' lasting 60 minutes. For additional details regarding this webinar series, including information about speakers, agendas, registration, and more, please visit the dedicated page here: Register Here.
About Health Tech Without Borders, Inc.
Health Tech Without Borders, Inc. (HTWB) is a global non-profit organization that supports local communities affected by sudden humanitarian emergencies via digital tools. As an innovation hub, HTWB collaborates with international public and private partners to provide access to care and health education to those afflicted by conflict and climate change. HTWB focuses on supporting any person affected by humanitarian disasters while remaining non-sectarian and apolitical. Learn more at https://www.htwb.org
About UNITAR
The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a principal training arm of the United Nations, working in every region of the world. It provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. Over the years, UNITAR has acquired unique expertise and experience in designing and delivering a variety of training activities. We have become a leading institute in the provision of customized and creative learning solutions to institutions and individuals from both public and private sectors. With a strategy fully focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we support Governments in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Learn more at https://unitar.org/
About The Global Surgery Foundation
Our mission is based on evidence that the majority of the most urgent needs in global health are surgically related. This includes maternal, child, trauma and cancer care. As such, one of the most effective pathways towards Universal Health Coverage is to increase access to surgical care. We are a leading international alliance dedicated to ensuring that every individual has access to life-saving surgical care so that they may have safe and healthy lives. Headquartered in Geneva (Switzerland), the GSF unites governments, the private sector, and international and local institutions towards one common goal: bring life-saving surgical care to those who need it most. Visit https://www.globalsurgeryfoundation.org/
About Stanford University Center for Innovation in Global Health
The Center for Innovation in Global Health (CIGH) strives to enable collaborative programmes in global health for residents, medical students, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and undergraduates by reaching across geographic, cultural, economic, and gender boundaries to inspire a new generation of global health leaders. CIGH creates partnered programmes that build capacity both overseas and in the United States in underserved, low-resource communities. Visit https://globalhealth.stanford.edu
About VSee
VSee is the telehealth company behind NASA Space Station, McKesson, GE Health, Optum, DaVita, and 1,000+ customers. VSee empowers health organizations and practitioners worldwide to achieve better patient care and improved efficiency through flexible, scalable telehealth. Its no code, low code platform provides comprehensive building blocks to quickly configure and build simple to complex workflows from ER diversion to eICU, on-call specialist consults to chronic care management. Learn more at https://vsee.com
