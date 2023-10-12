PUBLIC COMMENT: Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Education; Science and Social Studies Standards

As part of the scheduled periodic review of the Maine Learning Results, the Maine Department of Education is seeking public comments regarding the proposed revisions to the social studies standards and the science standard in Rule Chapter 132. These comments will inform the continued work of the standards revision teams and are an integral part of the rulemaking process.

This proposed rule revision is part of a periodic review of the Maine Learning Results as required under 6209, subsection 4. The science and social studies standards were last reviewed and revised in 2018.

The rulemaking process began in the summer of 2023 with the science and social studies standards steering committees, which are composed of content area experts who represent the cultural diversity found in Maine and a range of viewpoints as to the content of the standards. These groups met and reviewed all the comments submitted and developed a blueprint for the revision of the state science and social studies standards. Following that process, groups of writing teams, representing prek-12 teachers, met and revised the current standards.

The proposed revisions focus on elements outlined in the Science and Social Studies content areas. No other aspects of the Learning Results were modified in any way.

This process was completed according to Title 5, Section 8051-B regarding consensus-based rule development process.

As required by law, a period of public comment will be open October 11, 2023 through November 14, 2023. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm November 14, 2023. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

In addition, a public hearing for the revised social studies and science standards in Rule Chapter 132 will be held in person and virtually on October 30, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 5 pm at the Burton Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 600. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link:

Topic: Rule Chapter 132 Public Hearing

Time: Oct 30, 2023 3:00 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 878 1068 6789

Passcode: 98277489

Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 132 – Standards Review, Major Substantive

File: October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023 Post: October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 Comment Period End: November 14, 2023

The revised Rule Chapter 132 Social Studies and Science Standards can be found here.

You may also submit comments via this form.

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email):

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 446-8791