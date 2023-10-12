2023 Fall Shotgun Season for Turkey Opens on October 16

CONTACT:

Allison Keating: (603) 352-9669

Andy Timmins: (603) 271-1126

October 12, 2023

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reminds hunters that the Granite State’s seven-day fall turkey shotgun season begins on October 16 and runs through October 22, 2023.

Purchase of a turkey permit, and a New Hampshire hunting license for those age 16 or older, allows for the harvest of two turkeys per year, one of which may be a male or a hen turkey taken during the fall.

Shooting hours for the fall season begin one-half hour before sunrise and end one-half hour after sunset. All New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) rules and regulations associated with the state’s fall turkey season remain in effect, and hunters will continue to have the option of registering harvested birds either in person or online. Regardless of registration method, the tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be affixed to the bird and hunters must register their turkey within 24 hours of harvest.

Check Station Registration: New Hampshire Fish and Game works with many registration stations statewide to provide locations for hunters to register their birds. It is recommended that hunters contact their local registration stations to determine their hours of operation. For a list of registration stations in New Hampshire visit: www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/check-stations-registration.

Online Registration: If birds are not registered in person, they must be registered online within 24 hours of take. To expedite online registration, hunters must have a reliable internet connection and the following information readily available:

Hunting/turkey license information

License plate number of the vehicle used while hunting

Town and Wildlife Management Unit where the turkey was harvested

Sex of the bird

Age of the bird (adult vs. juvenile)

Weight of the bird (to the nearest 1/4 pound)

Beard length (to the nearest 1/4 inch)

Spur lengths (to the nearest 1/16 inch)

Successful registration, whether in person or online, will result in the generation of a confirmation number upon completion. Hunters must retain a copy of this confirmation as proof that their turkey was legally registered by saving a digital or printed version for their records. Accurately entered registration data is imperative because the information is used by wildlife biologists and Conservation Officers who depend on its accuracy. To register turkeys online, and for tips on how to age, weigh, and measure birds, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/turkey-hunting-new-hampshire.

Of the 18 New Hampshire Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) in the state, 10 are open to the fall shotgun season: D2, G, H1, H2, I1, I2, , J2, K, L, and M. The fall shotgun season was extended from five to seven days in 2016 to include a weekend and to provide increased hunting opportunity.

New Hampshire also offers a fall archery season for turkey from September 15 through December 15 in WMUs B through M (ends December 8 in WMU A).

Fall is a popular time for many outdoor enthusiasts. Hunters must always be aware of other people sharing the outdoors and be absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond.

To learn more about turkey hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/turkey-hunting-new-hampshire.

Wild turkey management is funded, in part, through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.