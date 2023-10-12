Minister’s statement on Supreme Court of Canada decision

CANADA, October 12 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the forfeiture of Hells Angels properties:

“Today, after more than 10 years of legal proceedings, the Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal from the Hells Angels in British Columbia regarding the forfeiture of three clubhouses in Nanaimo, East Vancouver and Kelowna.

“This decision confirms that the tools we use to combat organized crime are constitutional and put criminals on notice. My message to those involved in organized crime: We will continue to go after your clubhouses, expensive cars, front businesses and luxury goods. You will not profit from any crime you commit in British Columbia.

“As part of our Safer Communities Action Plan we just passed legislation to add another powerful tool in the form of unexplained wealth orders that will allow us to pursue ill-gotten gains more efficiently – ordering people to explain how they acquired their wealth in cases where there are suspicions that it was generated from criminal activity and then using that information in proceedings to seize assets.

“Government is now the rightful owner of these properties and will move to liquidate these properties and use the proceeds to support victims of crime.”