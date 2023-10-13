Dayton Roots Rock Band Ludlow Creek Releases Haunting New Single, “The Catacombs”

Ludlow Creek

The award-winning band will release the single on Friday the 13th. It is the first song from their forthcoming 2024 album release.

DAYTON, OH, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludlow Creek, the award-winning roots rock band from Dayton, is back with a haunting new single that will send shivers down your spine. “The Catacombs” will be released this Friday the 13th of October, and it’s set to captivate listeners with its eerie lyrics and haunting melodies.

This new single is a collaboration with award-winning lyricist Ray Monell, known for his work on the band’s previous hits “Stoney Lonesome Road” and “Last Call”. The inspiration for “The Catacombs” came from a visit to The Catacombs of Paris, an underground cemetery holding the remains of over six million people.

With its powerful lyrics and captivating storytelling, “The Catacombs” captures the irony and comfort in the final resting place where there is no difference between the rich and poor.

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single, “Stoney Lonesome Road”, reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy”, reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. With over 400K Spotify streams, the band has already won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association Awards.

“The Catacombs” is just a taste of what’s to come from Ludlow Creek. The band is currently working on their highly anticipated follow-up album to their 2022 release, “Which Way is Forward,” set to be released in early 2024.

Don’t miss the release of “The Catacombs” on Friday October 13th, 2023. Follow Ludlow Creek on social media for updates and be sure to add “The Catacombs” to your playlist.

www.ludlowcreek.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Dayton Roots Rock Band Ludlow Creek Releases Haunting New Single, “The Catacombs”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Dayton Roots Rock Band Ludlow Creek Releases Haunting New Single, “The Catacombs”
DOON Joins Jacquees on “Sincerely For You” Tour
Canadian Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist John Dorsch Releases Powerful New Single and Music Video, "Save Just One More Life"
View All Stories From This Author