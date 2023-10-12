Col. Jennifer Pritzker Named Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Caregiver Ally Award Recipient

The Pritzker Military Foundation announces a challenge grant of $2M for the organization’s programs and outreach.

Chicago, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises is pleased to announce its President and CEO, Col. Jennifer Pritzker, was named the 2023 Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Caregiver Ally award recipient during the Foundation’s annual Heroes & History Makers celebration on October 11 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes individuals who have provided outstanding support to military caregivers, which includes wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans at home. Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair Tom Hanks and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC News’ TODAY, headlined the event.

A major initiative of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Hidden Heroes is a multi-year, multi-faceted campaign that brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and seeks solutions for the tremendous challenges and long-term needs they face. Hidden Heroes encourages military caregivers to connect to resources and inspires individuals and organizations to support military caregivers in their communities. Col. Pritzker served as the campaign’s vice chair in 2016.

A retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army for nearly three decades, Col. Jennifer Pritzker served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the Illinois Army National Guard. A businesswoman, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, she founded TAWANI Enterprises in 1994. The diverse company’s portfolio includes TAWANI Property Management, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center, and Aurum Trading. She is also the founder of three non-profits: Pritzker Military Foundation, TAWANI Foundation, and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

Senator Dole was the first to call the nation’s attention to those caring for a wounded, ill, or injured service member or veteran at home. The event is the Foundation’s annual tribute to America’s 5.5 million military caregivers, the loved ones who voluntarily care for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans at home.

“As a veteran, I became active in the caregiver community because I was committed to supporting the people who sacrificed so much to defend our country, both directly in uniform and indirectly as their caregivers,” Col. Jennifer Pritzker said in her award acceptance speech. “There are more than 20 million living veterans in America today. Not all of them were wounded in battle, but they all served and sacrificed, and all deserve their nation’s recognition and care. Their service cost them something, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

During the event, a $2 million challenge grant from the Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library was announced. The gift, which will be payable over four years, will support the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s caregiver programs and community outreach.

“We acknowledge and honor the invaluable contributions of military caregivers nationwide,” said Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Activities, Susan Rifkin. “The Elizabeth Dole Foundation's unwavering dedication has a profound impact on these extraordinary caregivers. This grant is a testament to our support for a community of heroic individuals who stand by those who have defended our nation and often go unnoticed.”

