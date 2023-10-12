Heroes on the Water Announces Winners of their 4th Annual Kayak Fishing Fundraising Tournament

Allen, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is proud to announce the winners of the 4th annual kayak fishing tournament named in memory of founder, Jim Dolan. The virtual tournament ran from September 16th to October 1st this year and was open to everyone.

There were seven tournaments, both saltwater and freshwater, across 4 regions. The winners are as follows (others who placed can be found on the website):

Daniel Doughtery – Northeast Region Freshwater

Rudy Yarworth – Northeast Region Saltwater

Kenneth Ferguson – North Central Region

Dwayne Taff – Southern Region Freshwater

Dustin Nichols – Southern Region Saltwater

Brandon Henning – Western Region Freshwater

Andrew Dibbern – Western Region Saltwater

“Congratulations to all our winners. We are thrilled to have so many participate,” says Mary Kathryn Metyko, Community Engagement Manager. “We are also grateful to all our amazing sponsors and are already looking forward to the 2024 tournament.”

Sponsors include Veteran Car Donations, Sportsman’s Adventures, Alta Equipment, Plano, Berkley, and Yak Attack.

“Supporting Heroes on the Water means supporting the mental health and well-being of U.S. military veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families,” says Metyko. “Becoming a part of this annual kayak fishing tournament is a fun way to give back to heroes who help keep our communities and country safe.”

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders, and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much-needed camaraderie and support.

