Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Call with Israel’s Minister of Health and Minister of Interior

Yesterday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke with Minister Moshe Arbel, MP, Israeli Minister of Health and Minister of Interior. Secretary Becerra offered his deepest condolences for the victims of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack, and reiterated President Biden’s remarks, condemning these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

During the call, Secretary Becerra reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and asked about any potential health needs. Minister Arbel thanked the Secretary for the support of the United States, and they agreed to keep in regular communication as the situation evolves.