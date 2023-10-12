Petersen: Revenue Growth Can’t Keep Up with Republican Giveaways

“Iowa’s revenue growth cannot keep up with the costs of Governor Reynolds’ corporate tax cuts and private-school voucher spending,” Senate Appropriations Ranking Member Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said. “Today’s revenue estimate is a warning for Governor Reynolds and statehouse Republicans: your special-interest spending spree isn’t sustainable and it leaves too many taxpayers behind.”
