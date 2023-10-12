Latest exhibit at T.F. Green International features R.I. artists, James Cain, Bradley Fesmire and Richard Levy

RHODE ISLAND, October 12 - Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announces the opening of its fall exhibit with works by James Cain, Cranston, Bradley Fesmire, Tiverton, and Richard Levy, Wakefield. Exhibit runs through mid-January.

Official bios

James Cain's paintings create a visual dialogue, one that works with color-to-color relationships, compositional harmony, balance, depth, and the geometric austerity of squares, rectangles and lines, to reveal an animated, illuminated awareness of interrelated connections. He has exhibited throughout New England and Pennsylvania. He received his Master of Fine Arts Degree from Boston University, and his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore.

Bradley Fesmire received an MFA in Painting from RISD in 2005. His artwork deals with personal narrative, ideas of place, craft and labor. More recently he has been working in the forest, identifying, conserving, felling and saw milling trees. The iconography of this process has manifested itself into the work through the slabs, cracks, insect damage and shapes that speak to our shared processes of growing, aging, healing, and repair. These notions are portrayed through a continued search for meaning in materials and imagery as they convey and communicate a sense of history, shared experience, and sentiment.

Richard Levy's art has been influenced by the natural beauty of the area. The beaches, inlets, bays, saltwater ponds, and lakes are major features of the work and are well-known to those living near the coast. In particular, the changing atmospheric conditions are part of these studies. Though we rarely see the sun in view, its location shapes all aspects of the compositions as even on a cloud-covered day, the location of the sun will have a direct bearing on our perception of natural form. For this reason, changes in the sun that occur by season, time of day, and weather make any location a life study. Richard Levy is a graduate of Tufts University and the University of California, Berkeley.

The 2023 exhibitors for the Green Space Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport is a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers. The GREEN SPACE Gallery includes several large walls and open spaces that are suitable for large-scale works. The gallery selects nine artists to exhibit in three group shows per year.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on a number of public art commissions.