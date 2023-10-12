Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

SWEDEN, October 12 - On Friday 13 October, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Visby to sign a strategic partnership agreement between the UK and Sweden. The two leaders will also discuss security policy issues regarding NATO and the joint support to Ukraine.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place in connection with Mr Kristersson hosting the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders’ Summit on Gotland.

The signing of the strategic partnership agreement is a result of the Swedish Prime Minister’s visit to London on 19 June 2023. Mr Kristersson and Mr Sunak then agreed that a strategic partnership between the two countries were to be developed and signed. The partnership aims at deepening ties between Sweden and the UK on areas like innovation and research, green transition and trade and investment. Sweden and the UK are also strengthening cooperation on security and defence, including on counterterrorism and defence industrial export cooperation.