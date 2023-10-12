CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Power New Business Growth Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 17
Coming Next: the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit
WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on October 17 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.
Key topics to be explored at the summit include the visionary leadership required by CIOs to help the C-suite to identify and execute on new business models.
“There’s no better time to be a business technology leader,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and business technology leaders can apply their business savvy and expertise in process design to help the CEO and fellow members of the C-suite to identify use cases and applications for generative AI to power new waves of business innovation.”
Prominent speakers at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Laiq Ahmad, CTO, Change Healthcare
- Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai
- Selim Aissi, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network
- Ahsan Baig, CIO/CTO, Alameda Contra-Costa Transit
- Lior Barak, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Legit Security
- Brad Bell, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks
- Cassie Crossley, VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric
- Christopher Desautel, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies
- Dr. Gail Ferreira, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.
- Al Ghous, CISO, Snapdocs
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Arvind Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Glean
- Rohit Jain, VP, Technology, Applications and Analytics iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
- Michaele James, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; CTO, Renew Financial
- Reed Kingston, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; Partner, StrataFusion
- Eldar Kleiner, Co-Founder and CPO, Savvy Security
- Ksenia Kouchnirenko, VP of Business Systems, Momentive (maker of SurveyMonkey)
- Jiong Liu, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wiz
- Jeff McKibben, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology
- Ashish Mehta, Director, Global Enterprise Applications, Dolby Laboratories
- Teza Mukkavilli, CISO, Chargepoint
- Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Health
- Venugopal Pai, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix
- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
- Matthew Rosenquist, Eclipz.io, Inc.
- Florin Rotar, Chief AI Officer, Avanade
- Trevor Schulze, CIO, Alteryx
- Chris Simmons, VP of Marketing, Savvy Security
- Ishpreet Singh, CIO, Qualys
- Ken Spangler, EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services
- Niharika Srivastav, President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx
- Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks
- Jeff McKibben, Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology
- Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Health
- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, American CEO Magazine, Apptio, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Glean, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Snowflake, Tata Communications, Tonkean, Veza, Zoom, and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 26 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT.
Key topics to be explored at the summit include the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.
Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Dr. Helen Adesuwa Uzamere, CIO, Project Renewal
- Julia Anderson, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company
- Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai
- Robert Blythe, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE
- Andrew Cotter, EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd.
- Fred Danback, VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors
- Richard M. Entrup, Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG
- Dave Harris, CIO, Shake Shack
- Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Rita J. King, EVP, Business Development, Science House
- Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA
- Vinny Licht, CIO Advisor and Board Member
- Danielle Maurici-Arnone, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International
- Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse
- Dara Meath, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Bridget Mendoza, CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art
- Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.
- Mark Polansky, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions
- Anna Ransley, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton
- Ed Soo Hoo, Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
Ken Zimmerman, Co-Chair, Member Recruitment and Member Services, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Robert Blythe, VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, World Wrestling Entertainment
- Matt Lagana, Managing Director, MBIA
- Vinny Licht, CIO Advisor and Board Member, President Fairfield/Westchester SIM
- Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs' Warehouse
Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.
Valued Partners for the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Avalor, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Box, Cognizant, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Horizon3.ai, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Zoom, and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 2 at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.
Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate what’s next for the business.
Exceptional CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Dan Abdul, SVP and CTO, Medica
- Kelly Aronson, Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation
- John Avenson, SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins
- Saqib Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz
- Teddy Bekele, SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes
- Scott Brown, Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking
- Mike Calvo, CTO, Shipt
- Andy Dulka, CIO, Restaurant Technologies
- Sarah Engstrom, CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Zachary Hughes, VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.
- Steven John, Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS
- Tammylynne Jonas, Global CIO, Donaldson
- Patrick Joyce, VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic
- Dennis Keane, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company
- Induprakas Keri, SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix
- Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC
- Heather Manley, President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group
- Tony Peleska, CIO, Kraus-Anderson
- Michelle Roemer, CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
- Carissa Rollins, SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina
- Shikhar Singh, EVP, CTO, Choice Bank
- Cisco Skanson, CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford
- Carey Smith, SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Jaime Taets, CEO/Founder, Keystone Group
- Greg Thayer, Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s
- Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions
Jamie Thingelstad, CTO, SPS Commerce
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions
- Steven John, Faculty Member, IANS Research, IANS
Valued Partners for the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Minnesota, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
