Lecrae, Chandler Moore, Hulvey & More to Perform at JON Festival on Sunday, October 15 in Ottawa, Canada

Photo of The JON Festival - Christian Hip Hop Concert - Ottawa - October 15 - Headliner is Lecrae

Tickets are on sale now to see Lecrae, Chandler Moore, Hulvey & More Performing at JON Festival This Sunday, October 15 at Ottawa Stadium in Ottawa, Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian hip hop and rap artists Lecrae, Chandler Moore from Maverick City Music, KB, Hulvey, and Dunamis District will be taking the stage on Sunday, October 15th in Ottawa.

Tickets are available now for music-lovers who want to experience an unforgettable evening of music, inspiration, and community at the JON Festival. This powerful lineup will perform at the Ottawa Stadium from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at JONFestival.com.

JON Festival is a celebration of music, faith, and unity, and it is set to be the ultimate Sunday afternoon experience for attendees of all ages. With a lineup that features some of the most exciting and influential artists in contemporary Christian music, attendees can expect to be uplifted and inspired.

In addition to the exceptional musical lineup, JON Festival will offer food vendors, merchandise booths, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for community.

With the limited capacity at Ottawa Stadium, it is recommended that attendees secure their spots in advance. General admission and VIP packages are available, with VIP ticket holders enjoying perks such as early access, premium seating, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with artists.

For ticket information and to learn more about the event, please visit https://jonfestival.com/.

