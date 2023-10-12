XPOF INVESTIGATION: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Xponential Fitness, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) focused on whether Xponential Fitness as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



THE COMPANY: Xponential Fitness operates as a boutique fitness franchisor under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

THE REVELATION: On June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report titled “Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – ‘Abusive Franchisor That Is A House Of Cards,’” alleging, among other things, that Xponential Fitness had permanently closed more than 30 stores despite representations that Xponential Fitness had “‘never closed a store.’” Fuzzy Panda Research further alleged that Xponential Fitness “likely is violating their debt covenants regarding the number of permanently closed stores they have.” Moreover, Fuzzy Panda Research concluded that “8 out of 10 [Xponential Fitness] brands are losing money monthly” and that financial disclosure documents “show that [Xponential Fitness] is selectively EXCLUDING underperforming stores from reported [Same Store Sale] and [Average Unit Volume] calculations.” Fuzzy Panda Research added that “[c]onsumers complain about ‘illegal billing practices’ including continuing to bill consumers credit cards after a studio has been permanently closed” and that Xponential Fitness CEO, Anthony Geisler, “condones a culture of sexual harassment.” Following this news, the price of Xponential Fitness stock declined by more than 37%.

