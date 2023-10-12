Enjoy 20% Off PRS SE Series Electric Guitars This Holiday Season

20% Sales Runs October 12 – December 31, 2023 through USA and Canadian PRS Authorized Dealers Only

Stevensville, MD, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, PRS Guitars is hosting a PRS SE Series Holiday Sales Event. From October 12 – December 31, 2023, enjoy 20% off ALL PRS SE Series electric guitars (PRS SE DGT excluded, remaining solid body, semi-hollow, hollowbody, and bass guitars are included). This sale is currently only valid in the United States and Canada.

To take advantage of this unprecedented sale, US/Canadian customers simply need to contact their Authorized PRS Dealer and go shopping. No promotional code or rebate form needed! Authorized PRS Dealers will automatically honor the discount at checkout. Please remember, PRS Guitars does not sell instrument directly to consumers. For a complete list of PRS Authorized Dealers and to find the PRS Authorized Dealer closest to you, please visit www.prsguitars.com/dealers.

Offering an array of guitar models and styles, the PRS SE Series complements PRS Guitars’ Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Mark Tremonti, Mark Holcomb, Zach Myers, David Grissom, and John Mayer are among the artists currently playing PRS SE Series instruments. To see the full line up of PRS SE Series guitars visit, www.prsguitars.com/sesale.

“We are so proud of the recognition and support the PRS SE Series has received through the years, especially with the recent introductions of the SE Standard 24-08, SE McCarty 594, and SE Silver Sky. These guitars are as beloved by our professional artists touring the world as they are at home in any player’s hands. We are hopeful that this sales event will get the SE Series into more hands than ever this holiday season so more people can experience the joy of making music,” said Jack Higginbotham, PRS Guitars COO.



PRS Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, Maryland and has provided some of the world’s most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. The PRS team of highly skilled craftspeople design and build a wide variety of musical instruments and gear for worldwide distribution, including electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as boutique-style guitar amplifiers and effects pedals. The PRS SE Series complements the Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Mark Tremonti, John Mayer, Jimmy Herring, Myles Kennedy, Zach Myers, Mark Holcomb, Tim Pierce, Orianthi, David Grissom, Mark Lettieri, and Rhonda Smith are among the artists currently playing PRS instruments and/or amplifiers.



