Questex’s Silverlinings Announces the Cloud Executive Summit, an Exclusive Two-Day Symposium to Discuss and Debate the Challenges and Opportunities Presented by the Cloud

Event to Host First Ever Cloud Innovation Awards; Submission Deadline is October 27

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings today announces the Cloud Executive Summit, an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today. Blueplanet, a division of Ciena, has signed on as a Platinum Partner, along with Supporting Partners AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group, and Women Leaders in Data and AI. The event takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA. Register here.



Silverlinings Founder Steve Saunders said, “We’re excited to bring senior cloud executives together in-person to discuss the critical challenges and opportunities in the cloud industry. From automation, AI, multi-cloud and cloud-native 5G to telco cloud, security, cost-optimization and sustainability, we’ll cover all of the key topics that tech leaders are facing.”

The Cloud Executive Summit is produced by both the Silverlinings and Fierce Telecom editorial teams and offers a robust program including cloud business cases, interactive agile workshops as well as keynotes, panels and moderated small group discussions that will help attendees identify and solve deployment challenges presented by industry experts.

Confirmed speakers include:

Aisha Tahirkheli , Managing Director for Cloud at KPMG

, Managing Director for Cloud at KPMG Serena Blanks , Deputy Director for Architecture & Engineering, City of San Diego

, Deputy Director for Architecture & Engineering, City of San Diego Dara Meath , SVP, CTO, Build-a-Bear

, SVP, CTO, Build-a-Bear Hagai Pen , Head of Americas Operation Simplified, AWS

, Head of Americas Operation Simplified, AWS Michael Dale , CTO, Caffeine.tv

, CTO, Caffeine.tv Carolyn Duby , Field Chief Technology Officer, Cloudera

, Field Chief Technology Officer, Cloudera Joe Kodali , Senior Director of Compliance, Cariloop

, Senior Director of Compliance, Cariloop Jerry Dawkins , Ph.D, CISO Global Chief Technology Officer

, Ph.D, CISO Global Chief Technology Officer Anne Flanagan , Former Head of Cross-Product Policy Strategy, AR/VR/XR and Metaverse, Meta; International Tech Policy Expert

, Former Head of Cross-Product Policy Strategy, AR/VR/XR and Metaverse, Meta; International Tech Policy Expert Roy Chua , Founder and President, AvidThink

, Founder and President, AvidThink Mauricio Sanchez , Senior Research Director, Dell’Oro Group

, Senior Research Director, Dell’Oro Group Dave Bolan , Research Director, Dell’Oro Group

, Research Director, Dell’Oro Group Leonard Lee, Executive Analyst and Founder, neXt Curve

Plus, exclusive research on key issues such as multi-cloud operations, cloud security, automation, AI, cost-effectiveness will be unveiled at the symposium. The Cloud Executive Summit will allow attendees to learn from hyperscalers and service providers successfully deploying cloud services and will provide a multitude of opportunities to network with key players in the industry throughout the event, including an offsite reception at a nearby winery.

View the agenda here.

Cloud Executive Summit Speaking Proposals

The Silverlinings Cloud Executive Summit offers sessions to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today. Thought-leaders with deep technical, business and practical expertise in cloud are encouraged to submit a proposal. Submit a speaking proposal here through October 13.

The Cloud Innovation Awards

The Cloud Innovation Awards program will celebrate exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry. An expert panel of judges will review all submissions and determine which companies demonstrate innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage customers, or revolutionize networks and the industry overall. The Awards are judged on technical innovation, effectiveness, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. Winners will be announced at an awards event on December 7 during the Cloud Executive Summit. Make a submission here through October 27.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with the Cloud Executive Summit via LinkedIn and X.

