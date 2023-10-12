The marginal zone lymphoma pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. The total marginal zone lymphoma market is categorized into three types based on the line of therapies, i.e., first-line, second-line, and third-line therapies.

New York, USA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth in the 7MM During the Study Period (2019–2032), Analysis by DelveInsight

The marginal zone lymphoma pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. The total marginal zone lymphoma market is categorized into three types based on the line of therapies, i.e., first-line, second-line, and third-line therapies.

DelveInsight’s Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, marginal zone lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted marginal zone lymphoma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the marginal zone lymphoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total incident population of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the 7MM was estimated to be 181K in 2022. Out of these the total incident population of MZL in the 7MM in 2022 was observed to be 23K .

in 2022. Out of these the total incident population of MZL in the 7MM in 2022 was observed to be . Leading marginal zone lymphoma companies such as Incyte Corporation, Enterome, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CRISPR Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., BeiGene, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics (dba Sound Biologics), TG Therapeutics, Inc., Carna Biosciences, Inc., Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Schrödinger, Inc., ArQule, Inc., Prelude Therapeutics, Genmab, AbbVie, Adicet Bio, Inc, BeiGene, VelosBio Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Xencor, Inc., Sana Biotechnology, and others are developing novel marginal zone lymphoma drugs that can be available in the marginal zone lymphoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel marginal zone lymphoma drugs that can be available in the marginal zone lymphoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for marginal zone lymphoma treatment include Parsaclisib, EO2463, Nivolumab, CTX112, L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide, Zanubrutinib, LP-168, IGM-2323, Zydelig, PSB202, TG-1801, AS-1763, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, SGR-1505, Nemtabrutinib, PRT1419, Epcoritamab, ADI-001, BGB-16673, Zilovertamab vedotin, NX-2127, 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells, AC676, XmAb13676, SC291, and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview

Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) is a category of slow-growing B-cell lymphomas, making up roughly 5‒17% of all Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) cases. Marginal zone lymphoma encompasses three distinct subtypes, with extranodal being the most prevalent, accounting for 50‒70% of MZL cases. The other subtypes include splenic (20%) and nodal (10%). Marginal zone lymphoma symptoms encompass fever unrelated to infection, night sweats, skin rashes, unexplained weight loss, and for nodal MZL, the possibility of painless lumps in the groin, armpit, or neck. In the case of splenic MZL, it may lead to abnormal blood counts, fatigue, and discomfort due to an enlarged spleen. To diagnose MZL, the doctor needs to conduct disease staging, which is essential for treatment planning. This process includes assessing tumor location, size, and the presence of cancer in other areas of the body.





Marginal Zone Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The marginal zone lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current marginal zone lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The marginal zone lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Total Marginal Zone Lymphoma Incident Cases

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Gender-Specific Incident Cases

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Subtype-Specific Incident Cases

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Stage-Specific Incident Cases

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment Market

The choice of treatment for patients with marginal zone lymphoma depends on several factors, including the type, stage, and location of the disease. MZL can be categorized into three main subtypes: MALT/extranodal, nodal MZL, and splenic MZL. Additionally, the marginal zone lymphoma treatment approach can be classified into three lines of therapy: first-line, second-line, and third-line.

In May 2019, the FDA granted approval for the combination of lenalidomide (sold as Revlimid) and a rituximab product as a treatment option for patients who had previously received therapy for follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma. Furthermore, in December 2019, the European Commission also approved the use of Revlimid in combination with rituximab for the treatment of adult patients who had previously undergone therapy for MZL. Revlimid is categorized as an immune-modulating therapy with established anti-myeloma properties. This oral medication operates through three mechanisms, as demonstrated in both animal models and in vitro studies: it enhances the immune system's ability to identify and eliminate myeloma cells, targets and eliminates myeloma cells directly, and hinders the growth of new myeloma cells by depriving them of blood supply.

Imbruvica (ibrutinib), developed by AbbVie/Janssen Biotech/Pharmacyclics, represents a groundbreaking oral treatment, administered once daily, targeting the inhibition of a crucial protein known as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). In January 2017, the US FDA granted approval to Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for patients dealing with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma, necessitating systemic intervention and having undergone at least one previous anti-CD20-based therapy.

Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies and Companies

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

EO2463: Enterome

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

CTX112: CRISPR Therapeutics

L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

LP-168: Newave Pharmaceutical Inc

IGM-2323: IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Zydelig: Gilead Sciences

PSB202: Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics (dba Sound Biologics)

TG-1801: TG Therapeutics, Inc.

AS-1763: Carna Biosciences, Inc.

P-CD19CD20-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

SGR-1505: Schrödinger, Inc.

Nemtabrutinib: ArQule, Inc.

PRT1419: Prelude Therapeutics

Epcoritamab: Genmab/AbbVie

ADI-001: Adicet Bio, Inc

BGB-16673: BeiGene

Zilovertamab vedotin: VelosBio Inc.

NX-2127: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells: Takeda

AC676: Accutar Biotechnology Inc

XmAb13676: Xencor, Inc.

SC291: Sana Biotechnology

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the marginal zone lymphoma market are expected to change in the coming years. In recent years, an improved understanding of the complex pathobiology of MZLs has resulted in the development of novel treatment strategies. Private and government organizations have taken certain initiatives to raise awareness about the disease.

With the lifestyle change, the patient pool of MZL has been increased drastically. MZL has been associated with immune system dysregulation as a result of sustained immune stimulation from chronic infections or autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, the researchers are mainly focused on the specific treatment of MZL. So, because of the increase in the side effects and less efficacious drugs, the demand for specific therapy also increases.

Moreover, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the marginal zone lymphoma market during the forecast period. In addition, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the marginal zone lymphoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the marginal zone lymphoma market. The marginal zone lymphoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the marginal zone lymphoma market growth.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Size in 2022 USD 596 Million Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies Incyte Corporation, Enterome, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CRISPR Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., BeiGene, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics (dba Sound Biologics), TG Therapeutics, Inc., Carna Biosciences, Inc., Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Schrödinger, Inc., ArQule, Inc., Prelude Therapeutics, Genmab, AbbVie, Adicet Bio, Inc, BeiGene, VelosBio Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Xencor, Inc., Sana Biotechnology, and others Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies Parsaclisib, EO2463, Nivolumab, CTX112, L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide, Zanubrutinib, LP-168, IGM-2323, Zydelig, PSB202, TG-1801, AS-1763, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, SGR-1505, Nemtabrutinib, PRT1419, Epcoritamab, ADI-001, BGB-16673, Zilovertamab vedotin, NX-2127, 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells, AC676, XmAb13676, SC291, and others

Scope of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Marginal Zone Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Marginal Zone Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment and Management 7. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 10. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Analysis 12. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

