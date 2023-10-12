€9 million EU funding to support cross-border journalism projects for young Europeans

Today, the Commission has published a call for proposals worth €9 million to stimulate news reporting on current affairs from cross-border perspectives for a young audience.

First launched in 2020 as a pilot project, this is the fourth yearly call of this kind. It aims to support the production of content on current affairs for and by young Europeans with complete editorial independence. It provides an opportunity for news media organisations and non-profit youth organisations to launch ambitious, cross-border projects that gather at least five organisations from five EU Member States, to test innovative approaches that engage young Europeans.

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová said: “We need more information and less disinformation online. And we need to reach young people where they are, with new formats which are tailored for them. Facts and news should reach everyone. This is exactly what this project supports, involving media and youth organisations from across the EU, in full editorial independence.”

Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, added: “This latest funding opportunity is in line with our wider strategy to increase access to information and innovation in the news media sector. Making Europe a better place for future generations is at the heart of such initiatives. It is essential that our media can offer diverse and engaging content created by and for young Europeans on topics of their concern.”

The projects are expected to increase the availability of online information in at least five European languages, on topics that impact young people, presented in engaging formats and from a diversity of voices.

The deadline for applications is 29 January 2024, with projects expected to start in summer 2024. More information about this call for proposals is available here. Further details regarding the results of the previous call for proposals are available here.

