Economic and Financial Affairs Council of 17 October 2023

The press briefing ahead of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council will take place on Monday, 16 October 2023 at 12.30. This briefing will be “off the record”.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the ECC Luxembourg press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for previous press events of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Monday, 16 October 2023 at 11.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.

Visit the meeting page